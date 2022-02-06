From Uche Usim, Abuja

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP), chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has listed 42 transactions approved by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE’s) 2022 work plan.

The transactions are 11 in the Energy Sector,10 in the Industries and Services Sector, 8 in the Agriculture and Natural Services Sector and 13 in the Infrastructure and Public Private Partnership (IPPP) sector.

Rising from its first meeting for the year 2022 at the Presidential Villa, after its inauguration recently, Council also approved 2022 Revenue and Expenditure of the Bureau including the 2022 work plan risks and mitigation plans.

The BPE at the end of every year, carries out a postmortem review of its activities and achievements via-a-vis the current year’s work plan and prepares a detailed work plan containing the deliverables and the cost and revenue estimates for the upcoming year for consideration and approval by the NCP.

The work plan provides the framework for tracking the implementation and realisation of the approved projects contained therein.it is a compendium of the various projects and reform initiatives which the BPE intends to carry out in 2022.

Meanwhile, the NCP has approved the delisting of three privatised enterprises from routine monitoring activities of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). This is after they had fulfilled their covenants as identified in the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) contained in the Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SSAP) signed with the BPE.

The companies are Federal superphosphate Fertilizer Company (FSFC), Kaduna; Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) Sokoto and Ikoyi Hotel (now Southern Sun) Lagos.

Their delisting followed a request by the BPE to the NCP for approval at its maiden meeting for year 2022 which was held for two days (penultimate week at the Presidential Villa. In its request, the Bureau noted that it had carried out a review of the enterprises in line with BPE’s mandate to manage post—privatisation issues of privatised public companies and was satisfied the core investors had ensured compliance with the covenants.

BPE stated that it had developed standard processes and procedures for delisting privatised enterprises which all privatised enterprises are bound to comply with before being recommended for delisting.

In assessing the now delisted enterprises, BPE said it reviewed all the data submitted by the Core Investors in Line with their KPIs as indicated in the SSPA and followed up with an on-the spot assessment of the companies to validate the data submitted which showed excellent performance.

FSFC was incorporated in September 1973 with an installed capacity of 100,000 metric tons per annum and privatized in 2005. It was handed over to the Core Investor, Messrs HEIKO Consortium in January 2006.

While Ikoyi Hotel also called Nigerian Hotels Limited was established in 1932 and owned 100% percent by the Federal Government, was privatised through Assets Sale to BETA Consortium Limited with a bid price of $13,867,000.000 and handed to the investor in 2003.

The Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc (CCNN), Sokoto was commissioned in 1967 with the Federal Government owning 45% shares of the Company.

In 2000 the FG shares were divested through a strategic Core Investor sale/Initial Public Offer. During its privatisation, an already existing shareholder and technical partner to CCNN, ScanCem/Dammnaz International Limited emerged as the core investor of the company. In 2010, the company was acquired by BUA international.

The delisted enterprise will be presented with their discharge certificate later.