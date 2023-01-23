Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, Mr. Manman Ahmadu, has advised the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to always uphold professionalism in its procurement processes.

Speaking on the topic: “Essentials of Public Procurement,” at the NDDC Board and Management Retreat at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Ahmadu urged the Commission to ensure compliance with extant laws in its procurement activities.

Ahmadu, who was represented by the BPP Director of Agriculture and Water Resources, Engr. Yusuf Isaiah, warned the NDDC against flouting the Public Procurement Act as such attracts stringent sanctions.

He urged the NDDC to ensure that only BPP certified Procurement professionals were deployed in the Commission’s Procurement unit. He cautioned that due diligence should be strictly followed throughout the procurement process, noting that it was necessary to redirect the procurement processes and ensure compliance, transparency and better service delivery.

He noted that “a weak public procurement system causes serious loss of public funds that will impact the NDDC negatively.”

He affirmed that as a procurement entity of the Federal Government, the NDDC was required to carry out public procurement since it derived at least 35 per cent of its funds from the Federal Government’s share of the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

He advised the NDDC Management to ensure that all procurements in the Commission were carried out in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

In his own paper entitled: “Overview of National Strategy for Public Service Reforms and Critical Issues in Public Service Reforms,” the Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr. Dasuki Arabi, said that the NDDC Governing Board must work in harmony, as representatives of the Federal Government to ensure that the Commission delivered the required results.

He noted: “Quality service delivery is the real reason for public service reforms. Again, synergy and collaboration are necessary ingredients for success.

“Nigerians are looking up to the NDDC to address issues affecting the Niger Delta and make their lives comfortable. Public servants should also note that service delivery is what the citizens are entitled to.”