Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Mamman Ahmadu, has commended the military in complying with the procurement law, stressing that it is the strength of the nation aside from the economy.

Ahmadu stated this during a visit by Major General J.O. Oni, the Director of Procurement, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), and his team to the BPP.

The BPP boss commended the visit, aimed at collaborating with BPP to ensure compliance with the requirements of the law in military procurement, and emphasised that no serious nation would joke with the military and its activities.

Ahmadu, while appreciating the efforts of the Nigerian military in ensuring strict adherence to the Public Procurement Act, 2007, in their quest for more enlightenment and understanding of the public procurement process, stressed the significance of the military to any nation, stating that the whole world has benefitted tremendously from military research.

He said that the Nigeria military was focused and moving in the right direction with regard to its exploits in defending the territorial integrity of the country, noting that the development of the military capacity is germane to the overall success of the nation.

He observed that “this will allow us to set target in the military and go for it”.

In the same vein, he opined that the development of the internal capacity in the military is key to building a virile military base that will lead the country into a nation to be taken seriously by the rest of the world.