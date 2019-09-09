In addition, savings of about N8.04 million was made from various contracts under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior, from an initial request of N9.23 billion.

According to the procurement agency, another N104 million was saved from an initial request of N936.75 million by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the procurement of broadcast equipment for the 2019 general elections.

The report, however, showed that no savings was made from contracts under the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

According to the report, the public procurement activities in most MDAs are shrouded in secrecy and not in line with international best practices.

“The degree of the re- ported cases being prosecuted in the courts by the EFCC and the ICPC are a clear testimony of breaches in the MDAs.

“As observed in most cases, the procurement officers collude with the contractors and service providers to breach certain provisions of the BPP Act for their selfish reasons.

“These breaches range from faulty bid solicitation process, advance exposure of the bidding criteria to their preferred bidders and overlooking forged procurement statutory documents during technical and financial bid process.