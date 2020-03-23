The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has recorded improvements in the implementation of public procurement and public funds expenditure for procurement officers.

Speaking on at the three-day conversion course for procurement officers in Lagos, its Director General, Mamman Ahmadu, said this year’s training programme for officers converting to the procurement cadre in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will institutionalise procurement reform in the Federal Civil Service.

According to him, the programme was designed to develop capacity for Procurement Officers in the MDAs, entrench professionalism and ensure that public procurement decisions by procurement experts are in line with strict provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, (PPA). This conversion training is one in the series of capacity development and training programmes organised by the BPP on a yearly basis to ensure that the public procurement system fulfills its purpose in a way that the Federal Government ensures the right allocation or use of resources, which is why the BPP is busy strengthening the Public Procurement Reform through continuous training.

Ahmadu, who was represented by Director Energy Infrastructure, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Engr. Babatunde Kuye, said some of the improvements in the Public Procurement and expenditure of public funds, is that Due Process as listed in the Public Procurement Act, 2007 is now followed in the award of contracts.