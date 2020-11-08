Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The management of Benue state owned Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation has effected minor changes in the editorial team of the The Voice Newspapers .

In the changes announced by the General Manager of the Corporation, Ben Agande at the weekend, Mr Amenger Igbur who was formerly the Political Editor is now the Assistant General Manager, AGM (Operations), while Mr James Shim, who was the News Editor is now moved to the Politics Desk as Editor.

Also, Mr Damian Daga who was before now Editor, Weekend Express will now be the News Editor of the paper while Mr Moses Akarhaan, a former sub-editor becomes the features Editor of the state owned newspaper

These changes, according to Mr Ben Agande the General Manager of the Corporation are part of the on going reorganisation at The Voice newspaper to reposition the paper for greatness and take immediate effect.

It would be noted that since assuming office in February 2020, Mr Agande has introduced some changes which has seen the state-owned tabloid having a robust online presence.

Recently, the long serving Editor of the newspaper, Terlumun Nyifyan was redeployed to the office of the state Head of Service as a Deputy Director while Dr Elvis Ogenyi, the Deputy Editor of the Newspaper who was recently promoted to that position is to now oversee the editorial department pending the appointment of a substantive Editor of the newspaper.