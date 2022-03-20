From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has congratulated the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo on his inauguration as the executive Governor of the state even as he lauded Ndi Anambra for the peaceful transition to a new administration.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The SGF chairman, who charged Soludo to brace up for the herculean job ahead, noted that the security and economic challenges in the southern part of the country and the nation at large require joint efforts and unalloyed commitment.

He said: “We rejoice with our brother, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and we welcome him to the Southern Governors Forum. We are confident of his track records and his ability to provide the right leadership for the people of Anambra State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We look forward to his viable and rich contributions to the development of Southern Nigeria because his vast experience spanning the economy and human capital management is a great asset to behold. We have no doubt, therefore, that he will deploy his wealth of experience for the good of our people.

“We are particularly enamoured by Governor Soludo’s palpable passion for homegrown economic growth through effective mobilisation of resources for development. For us in the SGF, a fresh and resourceful addition has berthed for the upholding of our ideals and common course.

“We are confident that owing to his background, Prof Soludo will expend time and resources to justify the trust of the people of the state who freely gave him the mandate to lead them at this critical time.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“For us at the Southern Governors Forum, we see Prof Soludo as a great asset that will further help drive our forum’s agenda, most especially on the economic well-being of our dear people. As a consummate economist, we look forward to drawing from his vast experience in finding a way out of the lingering socio-economic challenges that have pervaded the national space.”