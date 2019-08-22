Timi Frank, a former deputy national publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said Nigerians should lower their expectations for true dividends of democracy and instead brace up for more hardship.

He spoke against the backdrop of the swearing in of 43 ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Wednesday.

In a statement, yesterday, the former APC spokesman dismissed the newly inaugurated ministers incompetent.

He noted that some of them have been guests to the country’s anti-graft agencies, adding that nothing positive could come out from them.

“Seventy to 80 per cent of them have at one time or the other been guests of the anti-corruption agencies with most of them still battling corruption charges in court.

“I urge Nigerians to brace up for more hardships as incompetence have been enthroned.”

He also said Buhari has failed to keep to his promises.