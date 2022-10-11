From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner for Business, Trade and Co-operatives, Hon Afie Braimoh, yesterday, lauded the management of Fort Mart’s for its deliberate policy of stocking predominantly “Made in Edo Products” on its shelves.

She gave the commendation when she played host to the management of the Benin based supermarket who paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Benin.

Ford Mart recently flung open its doors to Benin residents where they sell predominantly Made in Edo products.

Hon Braimoh also commended the management for taking the risk to blaze the trail of having “Made in Edo Products” in a mainstream supermarket in Benin where others are skeptical and afraid to dare.

She said when she visited the store at 10pm, she discovered that many of the brands were locally made adding that at that point, she requested to meet with the management who took time to share their story.

Braimoh said Ford Mart has keyed into the state’s vision as well as braved the market uncertainties to help actualize the”Made in Edo” policy of the state government.

“Interestingly, the owners of the supermarket seemed to have, from the onset, made the deliberate decision to anchor its sales and marketing strategy on the promotion and patronage of “Made in Edo Products”, especially as Edo state is just the second state where their supermarket chain is situated”, she said.

She assured the Ford Mart management of the continuous support of the ministry as it strives to popularize the “Made in Edo” policy and enjoined others to emulate them.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Ford Mart, Mr Kish. J. explained the rationale behind the preference for “Made in Edo” Products.

He said the preference for local products was the result of the in-house analysis of consumer tastes and patronage which reveals that Edo people love and adore their local products, stressing that the off takers, as well as the cost-benefit analysis, justifies that the risk was worth taking.

Mr Kish expressed joy and delight at the warmth of the Edo indigenes to their arrival.

He said they set out with the plans to open until 10pm but they later found that once they locked their doors, people were knocking so they recently extended their opening hours to 12 midnight which is unusual and unheard of in the state.

The CEO further stated that this could only be achieved because Edojobs has been instrumental in ensuring they have the required personnel adding that they run three shifts with a staff strength of about 77 with plans to increase as they meet the needs of the Edo shoppers.