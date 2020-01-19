Fred Itua, Abuja

In a bid to effectively manage the migration crisis, the Federal Government has signed a “Seat Agreement” with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). The international organization, which has 17 nations as members, is active in more than 90 countries across the globe.

The negotiation, which kicked off in 2015, saw both parties through a rigorous and intense process that provided deeper insights on the potential benefits for cooperation between both entities.

At the event, which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Acting Director of Consular Division and Processes Reviewals, who represented the minister, Mohammed Manu, said Nigeria is displeased with the manner in which many of its bright minds continue to leave the country in search of greener pastures.

While he hailed the ICMPD for their role in supporting Nigeria to curb irregular migration, Manu called for more enlightenment of citizens in order to halt their continuous exit out of the country.

He said: “ICMPD is not a new organization in the country. They have been here for many years and this process we are having today is actually long overdue but for it to take place, so many protocols had to be followed.