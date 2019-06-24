Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A medical practitioner, Dr. Imafidon Osama Agbonile, said over 35,000 doctors have left from Nigeria to Europe, the United State of America and Asia, for medical practice.

Dr. Agbonile said as a result of the development, Nigeria has less than one doctor to 5,000 population as against the World Health Organisation (WHO) of one doctor to a population of 600.

He disclosed this at the weekend when he delivered a lecture titled: Panacea for brain drain in Nigeria,” at a conference organised by the Medical and Dental Council Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Edo State Hospital Management Board branch.

He said: “Brain drain is on the increase in Nigeria and that over 40 to 60 percent medical graduates of Nigeria practice abroad.

“From the various researches carried out, it is estimated that over 35,000 doctors have emigrated from Nigeria; in the last 20 years. The rate of migration has tripled since 2015.

“Also, the United Kingdom register of doctors revealed that Nigerians are fourth largest doctors in the country since 2017.”

Agbonile also identified non-conducive working environment, poor remuneration, inadequate opportunity for rsearch, poor governance/leadership, lack of adequate government polices and implementation as some of the problems responsible for mass exodus of doctors.