From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Tuesday, reiterated that Nigeria has enough medical doctors that are working assiduously in Nigeria’s health care system to attend to the health needs of the people.

He, however, asked Nigerians to disregard the believe and statements of some people that there are shortage of manpower in public health care facilities, especially medical doctors and other specialists.

Dr. Ehanire stated this in Abuja, at a press conference to provide update on the activities of the Ministry of health, vis-a-vis the COVID-19 vaccination and other efforts to strengthen health care services in Nigeria.

His position was, however, contrary to the public believe that mass exodus of Nigerian medical out of Nigeria for medical practice abroad has resulted in manpower shortage in the public medical facilities.

He admitted that, though, some doctors are exiting Nigeria for medical practice abroad for reasons known to them, but the country still has adequate number of medical doctors attending to the health needs of the people.

He said: “We are yet to employ new doctors lately and that was because of some challenges associated with employment process in the civil service. However, we are working with the Office of Head of Service of the Federation to have a one for one employment process exercise of medical doctors.”

He confirmed that the Department of Diaspora Services in the Federal Ministry of health has struck a deal with team of Nigerian medical doctors living and practicing abroad who are Specialists in different fields of medicine with a view to providing critical medical services for Nigerians without necessarily visiting them abroad.

“This services would be rendered either through the telemedicine platform or physical engagements if necessary.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi, has appealed to medical doctors under the umbrella of National Association of Residents Doctor (NARD) not to embark on nationwide strike as threatened recently.

She assured them that the Ministry is working hard to solve the problems they highlighted, reminding them that requests have to do with finances which is beyond the control of the Ministry.