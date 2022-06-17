By Maduka Nweke

In order to help reduce housing deficits and create affordable housing in the country, Brains and Hammers, a foremost Nigeria infrastructure, hospitality, and real estate company, has commissioned 101 units of mixed housing development in Lagos.

Tagged, CoopEast Resort Estate, the project, located in the Lekki axis of Lagos, was developed in partnership with the Cooperative Societies of International Oil and Gas Companies, Shell, and ExxonMobil, as well as a handful of individual subscribers.

Speaking on the importance of this landmark development, Mr. Omo Osobase, the Chief Operating Officer (West,) Brains and Hammers Plus, noted that the project is a testament to the three fundamental tenets of the companies. These tenets he said, are to be the partner of choice by private and public organisations in developing projects that meet best global practices and provide a sense of investment and humane comfort for our clients.

According to him, “When we announced this novel real estate development partnership with the cooperative societies of Shell and ExxonMobil in the third quarter of 2019, we were very clear on the task ahead and the audacity of our ambition. This ambition was solidly rooted in our determination to deliver not just high quantity, but quality housing units built to the best global practice and at a price that would not break the bank despite the unique location.”

“Despite the onslaught of Covid-19 and the very volatile economic situation in the country between 2020 and today, we have weathered the storm to deliver this project below the projected 24 months construction timeline. Today, we have commissioned units of 3-bedroom flats, 4-bedroom terrace Duplex, 4-bedroom Semi-Detached Duplex, and 5 bedroom Detached Duplex with BQ’s.”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of Brains and Hammers, Mr. Adebola Sheidu, noted that Brains and Hammers are on a mission to reshape the residential and commercial real estate landscape in Nigeria. The company has proven that over ten thousand (10,000) completed projects in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and the Oyo States. The Kano Economic City, arguably the biggest Economic City project in West Africa, and the Oyo State Agri-business industrial hub projects are two projects that speak to the importance of Public-Private Partnerships for the company.

Sheidu said: “I am proud of our work on this project, and my sincere thanks to our partners, Shell, and ExxonMobil cooperatives. They not only trusted in our ability but showed a great sense of belief in our resolve to complete this project in record time despite the pandemic and economic challenges of the last two years.”

In his remarks, the President of Shell Cooperative, Martins Amos, expressed his delight with the project and showered encomium on Brains and Hammers for the professionalism displayed while delivering this project.

“Despite the economic challenges, COVID-19, and the hitches that came with the #End-SARS protest, I am delighted to stand here today to celebrate the commissioning of this project. Collectively, we achieved this feat on the back of a partnership built on trust, and we are proud to have been a part of it.”

