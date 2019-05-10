Okwe Obi, Abuja

Thousands of women have protested the illegal arrest and parade of some women suspected to be sex workers by the police in Abuja.

The protesters, clad in black and red, trekked from the Eagle Square to the Federal Capital Development Authority carrying placards with inscriptions like ‘Sex for bail is reap’; ‘My body my right’; ‘Us today, you tomorrow.’

Others were ‘Don’t rape us Protect us’; ‘Respect my existence or expect my resistance’; ‘Being a woman is not a crime.’