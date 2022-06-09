By Merit Ibe

Coca–Cola, a beverage company, has been recognised as the Most Admired Brand in Nigeria by Brand Africa 100.

According to Brand Africa, an inter-generational movement to inspire a brand-led African renaissance to drive Africa’s competitiveness, connect Africa and create a positive image of the continent, Coca-Cola has been able to endear itself to the Nigerian people by understanding their passion points and providing irresistible beverages that make life’s everyday moments more enjoyable.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Coca-Cola emerged as the #1 overall most admired brand in Nigeria according to the research conducted by GeoPoll, the world’s leading mobile surveying platform, with strategic analysis, insights, and ranking conducted by Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company, and Brand Leadership Group. At the awards event held recently, recognized as African day, to mark the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) – now known as the African Union (AU), Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman, Brand Africa explained that Coca-Cola has become recognized by Africans as a truly African brand.

In the Pan African setting, Coca-Cola is the fourth most admired brand in all of Africa following closely behind Samsung, Adidas, and Nike, while in West Africa it ranks third after Nike and Samsung. Soji Omoigui, Senior Manager, Marketing Portfolio Activation, Coca-Cola Nigeria who received the “Most Admired Brand in Nigeria” award expressed delight at the distinguished recognition of the Coca-Cola brand as a truly Nigerian brand despite its global nature. “It is indeed a proud moment for us at Coca-Cola” she said.

Omoigui said the brand would continue to deliver its brand promise of refreshing Nigerians and creating magical moments while also making a difference across communities where we do business and live.

Also speaking to this achievement, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria explained “Our vision to refresh the world and make a difference continues to stay central to all we do as a socially responsible business. Our diverse community initiatives continue to drive our sustainability agenda which is entrenched in our Africa-wide Sustainability platform, Jamii, focused on waste management, water stewardship and wealth creation for women and youths. We will continue to prioritize these initiatives as we deepen our service to the communities, we call home”.

Brand Africa, since 2011 has been on the front burner surveying and ranking the most admired brands in Africa. The rankings are based on a Pan-African survey covering over 25 countries which collectively account for an estimated over 85 percent of the continent’s GDP.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .