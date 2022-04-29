Some analysts in the nation’s integrated marketing communications and nutrition space have applauded Hollandia Yoghurt’s communication campaign, tagged “Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand”, for increasing brand awareness and further endearing the product to consumers as the favourite drinking yoghurt brand for wholesome nourishment.

A brand executive with Wingplus Communication, Yomi Adesina, stated that Hollandia Yoghurt has become synonymous with wholesome nourishment in the consciousness of consumers by consistently driving that narrative.

“The success of the ‘Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand’ campaign is attributable to how Hollandia Yoghurt showcases the many roles the brand plays in consumers’ nourishment need-spaces in a relatable way,” he said. Similarly, another Lagos-based nutritionist, Shirley Nwosu, noted that the campaign has been effective in further creating awareness and endearing the brand to consumers like herself with its wholesome nourishment value. She noted that some of the vitamins & minerals contained in Hollandia Yoghurt have been shown by research to help with increased energy, prevent reduced levels of alertness and improve overall cognitive performance.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Hollandia Yoghurt provides the wholesome nourishment for active replenishment and revitalizing energy that keeps you positively recharged to be at your best for the day.