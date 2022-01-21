By Brown Chimezie

Solpia Nigeria Limited, makers of X-Pression hair extension has unveiled an application to help users identify original products.

According to the Marketing Manager, SNL, Mrs Grace Ejikeme, it recently came to the notice of the management that some greedy businessmen have started importing fake and substandard X-Pression braids into the country and distributing them in markets across the markets.

“To curb this, we have developed the ‘Hidden Tag application’. This new innovation is a surefire way of identifying original X-Pression product, and it will help the company to ensure a total elimination of FAKE X-Pression braids in the market,” she stated.

“ To also stop braiders and stylists from selling used labels with HIDDEN TAG sticker to fakers, we are currently running a promo titled “Return Label Promo”, for every 10 pieces of labels returned to us, the stylist gets 1 pack of product.”

The Sales Manager of the company, Mr Murphy Alaka, said the firm had earlier used a hologram sticker to detect fake braids, but that failed.