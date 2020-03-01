On the 23rd of February 2020 Deborah Erioluwapo, founder and CEO of Omoshola’s Empire opened “CLOUD 11 UNISEX SALON” in Dubai.

It was officially declared open by internet celebrity Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky who had the privilege of cutting the ceremonial tapes. The salon which had been undergoing some refurbishing and upgrading for some time now was officially declared ready and open to clients.

The CEO Ms Deborah Erioluwapo restated her resolve in providing world-class services at all their branches. She also assured would-be customers that walk-ins will be attended to as if on appointment, but that prior appointment for consultations and services is preferred. This she said can be done by calling the dedicated customer lines or contacting them via direct messages on their social media pages or simply by sending an email. She said the salon and spa is now fully open and ready to commence day to day business.

She says the opening of CLOUD 11 SALON has positioned her better to service her customer base in Jumeirah and environs. She said her aim in opening the new branch is to help customers enjoy the full benefits of their complete beauty care services from professionals.

She said at CLOUD 11 clients will be able to experience an exclusive service that is beyond Cloud 7 up to cloud 11.

For enquiries/appointments: [email protected]

You can also follow them on

IG: @omosholas_place

@club11_dubai