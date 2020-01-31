UMUDE ANOINTING known professionally as Grindha, is a Nigeria rapper, songwriter and performing artiste.

Born in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, Grindha first caught the music bug when he was 10. But his foray into music began officially in 2014 with the release of his Single ‘Colors’. When asked about his musical direction, he said his music was highly influenced by the likes of Lil Wayne, Rich Homie Quan, M.I, Yung6ix who is also from Warri & Meek Mill.

Grindha’s style of music is seen as being expressive and evoking passion making him one of the rising stars from the South South to watch out for.

IN TWOS featuring YUNG6IX is his official debut single and latest offering. Recorded in 2019, it’s a song highlighting the need for everyone to count their blessings and be grateful instead of always complaining about the obstacles and lessons. A video directed by versatile upcoming director LENX has been shot and will be released in a couple of days.

CONNECT WITH GRINDHA

TWITTER – @officialgrindha

INSTAGRAM- @grindha

YOUTUBE- GrindhaVevo

Download IN TWOS

https://fanlink.to/InTwosGrindha