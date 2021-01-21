The Chief Executive Officer of Eagleserve Consultants Limited, Prince Shola Rotimi, has described the Best Young Creative Agency of Year 2020 award bestowed on the agency at the last BrandCom Awards as a testimony to the agency’s exploits in the northern part of the country.

The Eagleserve Consultants boss noted that the award also attested to the fact that the industry was oblivious of the agency’s hard work, and its significant role in the advertising space of the northern part of Nigeria.

While appreciating the organisers of the event, Rotimi stated that the feat also showed that advertising industry in the northern part of the country had continued to witness some level of development and growth.

‘’Eagleserve has channeled a new course to create standard agency professional ethics, which we believe is earning us these lofty awards bestowed on us. It shows we are developing very fast in the Nigerian IMC industry especially in the northern parts,’’ he said.

‘’I want to use thisopportunity to appreciate the President of Association of Advertising Agenciesof Nigeria (AAAN), Mr. Steve Babaeko, Senator (Dr.) Ahmed Lawal, all thenorthern advertising agencies and the cream de la cream of the marketing communication industry for their support over the years,’’ he added.