The just concluded Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) Awards put the spotlight on Brandlife Limited, Africa’s marketing service agency.

The agency achieved remarkable feats by winning a total of four awards in various categories at the biennial event which held last week in Lagos.

Brandlife Limited won Gold for ‘Best Trade Activation’ with the flawless and exciting execution of the Gulder Red Night Parties under the Nigerian Breweries beer brand.

Three other silver awards for ‘Best Event – B2B’ featuring the seamless execution of the HP Elite Dragonfly Launch Event; ‘Best use of Digital in an Event’ for the HP Elite Dragonfly Launch Event; and ‘Best Use of Digital in an Activation’ for the HP Be Free to Create Campaign accompanied the Gold win.

The event was organized by the sectoral trade body for forward-looking experiential marketing communications agencies in Nigeria to promote, encourage and foster unity and growth among key players in the marketing industry.

The EXMAN awards for excellence seeks to reward, honor and celebrate outstanding member agencies and marketing communications professionals who have raised the bar in terms of creativity, strategies and project executions to provide consumers meaningful experiences and impact positively on clients’ businesses.

Speaking on the awards, Julius Agenmonmen, GMD /CEO Brandlife Limited, said: “These awards are testimony to the agency’s commitment to working with its clients to always deliver value with winning strategies and excellent executions. We are grateful to our clients for trusting us over the years. We dedicate these awards to them. We thank the almighty God for taking us this far.”

