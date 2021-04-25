From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Brass and Books Capital Group has announced that the 2021 edition of the Money Conference would hold in Lagos on May 1, 2021.

Brass and Books, owned by Bayelsa born entrepreneur, Mr Solomon King, is a private capital finance company with holding interests in ten subsidiaries across different industries in Nigeria, and it has been hosting the Money Conference annually since 2019.

The organisers stated that registration for the conference with the theme: Strategic Economic Resurgence: The Alternative, billed for Oriental Hotel, has already commenced.

According to it, the conference which is reputed to have influenced informed wise business decisions for previous participants seeks to provide usable knowledge and resources that would empower participants, to make better personal and corporate financial decisions in an age of economic uncertainties.

“This year’s edition includes keynote addresses, panel discussions and opportunity spotlights showcasing up-to-date information and strategies on personal financial management, profitable alternative investments opportunities & income shielding strategies.

“The edition’s theme is hinged on the conference’s core concept that investing & investment opportunities accrue from all sorts of endeavours, commodities and ideas. Money can be made by investing not only in real estate or shares as is commonly believed but also in art, music, gold, start-up companies and several other asset classes,” the organisers stated.

Billed to speak at the conference are the founder and Group Chief Executive of Custodian Investments Plc, Mr. Oluwole Oshin who is to deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers lined include. Mr Solomon Kings, founding partner and GCEO of Brass and Books Capital Group, Mrs Oluwatoyin Aralepo, Founder & CEO of Africa Finance and Strategy Hub.

Aralepo, a fellow of the Fellow of the Institute Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Alumnni of the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) will speak from her over 15 experience spanning across Banking, Telcoms and Fintech.

Also billed to talk are Mr Niyi Adesanya, one of Nigeria's foremost business speakers and CEO of Fifth GearPlus, Mrs Eldrado Solomon King, CEO Spikes Media Group and Executive Director(Business Operations) of Brass and Books Capital Group.