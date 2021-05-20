From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The member representing Brass/ Nembe Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli has sued for peace over the crisis that has engulfed Twon Brass in Brass Local Government Area of the State.

The community has been embroiled in crisis over prolonged power outage, pitching the people against the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

The people had protested for three consecutive days demanding that Agip restore power to the community.

However things took a turn for the worse when soldiers that were deployed to quell the protest shot one of the protesters in the leg and many were injured which heightened tension.

Some of the protesters became angry and attacked the Amayanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Diete- Spiff who had come to appeal to them.

Though the monarch was whisked away by security operatives, some of the protesters marched to his residence and destroyed his property.

Sunny- Goli in a statement personally signed by him regretted the breakdown of law and order in Twon-Brass, saying, the development leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

“It saddens me that a supposed peaceful protest has degenerated into an orgy of violence that left in its wake, bodily harm and loss of properties”

“While I consent to the people’s right to a protest, as a way of ventilating their grievances, over conditions they deem unfavourable, such a protest should be within the ambit of the law. Violence should never have a place in our discourse as a people” the statement reads in part,” he said.

He implored the protesters to embrace peace, and dialogue with the management of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC (AGIP) for an amicable resolution of the dispute between the community and the oil multinational.

“We must shun all forms of violence and embrace peace, bearing in mind that peace is priceless and violence is senseless, because in the long run, violence leaves us all as losers.” the statement adds.

On the ill-treatment meted out on HRM (King) Alfred Diete Spiff, Sunny-Goli who said it was unfortunate sympathised with those who suffered bodily harm and loss of valuable properties.

“His Majesty is not just a father to all of us, he is the custodian of our culture and tradition as a people, thus the desecration of his Palace by fifth columnists masquerading as protesters, should never have taken place. Finally, I would like to profoundly thank HRM (King) Alfred Diete Spiff, for handling the crisis with equilibrium. His fatherly role has ultimately, resulted in the restoration of power supply to Twon-Brass Kingdom, which was one of the protesters’ demands. I appeal for the maintenance of peace, as I am sure other demands would likewise be looked into, with tailor-made solutions proffered,” he stated.