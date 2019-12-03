The people of Twon Brass in Brass Local Government of Bayelsa State have celebrated one-year of peace in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom which has always been a hot bed of political violence witnessed hitch-free governorship elections on November 16.

According to the organisers, the Kingdom’s thanksgiving held at the St Barnabas Field, Twon-Brass with the theme ‘Living a Life of Thanksgiving’ became necessary to celebrate peace in the Kingdom after its dedication to God.

The Matriarch of Twon-Brass Kingdom and President of the Royal Queens of the Niger Delta Initiative, Her Majesty Josephine Diete-Spiff said the thanksgiving was “the first one a year after dedication unto God on this land asking for peace.”

“At that time there was serious death, killings, kidnapping, fighting in this place. But after the dedication, peace came and since then one year later, there have been peace. We have had two elections, there been no bloodshed. So we are here to say God thank you”

King Alfred Papapreye Diete- Spiff in his remarks said the thanksgiving was very significant to the fact that the issue of local civil wars and electoral violence resulting to deaths and kidnapping are now history in Brass Island.

In an interview, member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny-Goli said the annual thanksgiving was very significant especially to the unusual peace recorded in the kingdom during the last presidential and governorship elections.

“As you can remember the last election was a very peaceful one. There was no very serious incident unlike other years of election. So in all, we can’t thank God enough and that is why we have all come out as a community to thank God for all that He has done to keep us safe and alive till this day. Almost everybody from this community is here today to be part of this historic occasion. We are so grateful to God for life, for progress and for everything that we can think of and I want to thank the King and the Queen for taking everybody to the way of the Lord and that is the best we can go as a people”