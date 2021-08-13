The twin towns of Brass and Nembe would come alive this weekend (Saturday August 14) with a marathon race being bankrolled by sports loving member of parliament, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli.

News coming out of the oil rich enclave indicates that everything is set for the unity race which has been thrown open to indigenes and non indigenes resident in the area.

According to one of the organizers of the race, Hon Opukiri Jones Ere, the youthful parliamentarian who is bankrolling the event, Isreal Sunny-Goli wants to use the race to cement unity amongst his constituents.

“Sunny-Goli knows the vital role sports can play in uniting the people and that is why he is putting the race together. He has resolved to make it an annual event. And to show you how big he wants this to be, the runners would smile home with mouthwatering money. The winner of the race would pocket half a million Naira with 10 other top runners pocketing consolation money.”

