From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Concerned People of Twon Brass (CPTB) in Twon Brass Kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have debunked the allegation made by the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, that the recent protest in the community against Agip Oil Company was sponsored.

Diete-Spiff had in a recent interview narrated how thugs were instigated by some unnamed politicians and subcontractors to attack him and vandalise his property.

The group in communiqué, while condemning in its totality the attack of King Diete-Spiff and regretting the destruction of the palace, declared that it does not subscribe to the allegations that the protest was sponsored.

In a communiqué signed by Fred Charles and Fieye Sam-Ateki, the group pointed that Twon Brass is the host community of Brass Agip Terminal, but the community has nothing to show for it because Agip has sadly not lived up to expectation.

It explained that the protest recorded a high turnout and support of the people because the people of Twon Brass are frustrated over the continued maltreatment from Agip and the lackadaisical attitude of the community leadership to address their plight.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The group described as misleading and baseless the allegations made by King Diete- Spiff, stressing that his interview was meant to weaken the resolve of the people.

The communiqué reads in part: ‘The allegations are baseless, misleading and intended to divert attention of the public. No politician of subcontractor sponsored the recent protest in Twon Brass. The people have long been frustrated and were pushed to the wall by NAOC’s recent insensitivity to their plight, especially the over two- month’s blackout and non-payment of contract workers from the community after several pleas.

‘We conclude that the intention of the purported recent interview by HRM (King) Alfred Diete-Spiff is calculated to weaken the morale and resolve of the people of the Kingdom to demand for a better deal. Also that the interview is designed the thwart and kill the growing public sympathy towards the protesters and community by extension. Hence, we implored the general public to be mindful of these antics and disregard the allegations purportedly made by HRM (King) Alfred Diete-Spiff.

‘It is regrettable that some persons from the community are feeding fat from NAOC at the expense of the collective development and prosperity of the Kingdom and they are ready to do anything to divide, destabilise and weaken the people in order to maintain the status quo, while holding brief for NAOC for its failures. Then one begins to wonder who is being sponsored.’