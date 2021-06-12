From Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva has described the 50 million-litre Petroleum Products Terminal in Brass, Bayelsa State as a gigantic infrastructure that will create 6,000 jobs when operational.

The Minister made this known on Friday while speaking at a ceremony to mark the execution of Shareholders Agreement between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Zed Energy for the establishment of a

The N10.5 billion Brass Petroleum Products Terminal project is expected to deliver an automated 50 million litre depot with two-way product jetty, automated loading bay, and 6 automated tanks for storage of 30 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 20 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

“I make bold to say today without any fear of contradiction that no President has impacted the people of the Niger Delta like President Muhammadu Buhari. Aside from what we are witnessing today, remember there is also the Brass Fertilizer & Petrochemical Company, the Oloibiri Oil and Gas Museum and the Oil & Gas Park in Ogbia, all under Mr. President,” the Minister stated.