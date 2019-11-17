Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the Brass 1 State Constituency supplementary election, Dr Charles Daniel is leading his closet rival, Preye Brodrick in all the six polling units where the supplementary election held yesterday.

From early results tricking from the six polling units, Daniels was leading in State School Polling unit, Liama- Ogbo, Open Space Polling Unit, Sikokodu, Open Space, Diopolo, Open Space, Bududie, Open Space and Ogbopolo, Open Space.