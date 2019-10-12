Brazil’s coach, Tite, has blasted his players for their 1-1 scores with Senegal and charge them to break free from ‘their rotten run of form’ when they face the Super Eagles tomorrow.

The Selecao are winless in the last four games, having drawn 2-2 with Colombia and lost 1-0 to Peru in last month’s friendlies and are on their longest wait for a victory since 2013.

Coach Tite has, however, charged his under performing players to sit up and work harder to get better results with the Super Eagles tomorrow, Soccernet.ng reports.

“We were below what we can do. The squad played less than what it can play,” Tite said at his post-Senegal-match news conference.

“It was less competitive than what it can be. The squad can give more than this. This wasn’t a good game. “We need to get results. When we don’t, criticism emerges and I have to be mature enough to absorb it.”

Against Senegal, Brazil played a 4-4-2 formation – with Neymar and Liverpool’s Firmino the strikers upfront – and coach Tite has hinted of his desire to continue with same when Nigeria tackle his team tomorrow.