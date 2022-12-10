Croatia stunned Brazil in the 2022 World Cup in penalty kicks.

The teams exchanged goals in extra time before Croatia, 2018 runners-up prevailed in penalty kicks, 4-2.

Brazil in search of a first title since 2002 and a record sixth overall, the Selecao arrived in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites. Tite’s side somewhat scraped to two group stage wins over Serbia and Switzerland, before a shock defeat to Cameroon.

However, they pulled it together in the last 16 against South Korea, winning 4-1, while they looked to be heading to the semi-finals of the first time since 2014 when Neymar broke the deadlock against Croatia halfway through the period of extra-time.

But Croatia went on to equalise and then prevailed 4-2 on penalties after misses from Rodrygo and Marquinhos. Neymar didn’t even take one in the shootout.

Brazil’s wait for a World Cup title will now be at least 24 years by the time 2026 comes around, matching the drought between their 1970 and 1994 triumphs.