By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Brazilian government has lauded the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyema as the airline recently celebrated its seventh anniversary.

The Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ricardo Guerra de Araujo, and the General Manager for Embraer, the country’s aerospace conglomerate, Hussein Dabbas, both celebrated the growth of Air Peace as the carrier marked its anniversary on October 24.

At the 2021 Brazil-Nigeria Aviation and Defence Trade Forum 2021 organised by the Brazilian Embassy in Abuja recently, Guerra de Araujo commended the leadership of Onyema, and the entire management team for their efforts in taking the airline to the great heights it has attained within seven years.

‘Air Peace has made remarkable achievements, investing in brand new airplanes and should be proud of itself for becoming a leader in Nigeria’s aviation,’ the diplomat said.

Dabbas felicitated with the airline for its consistent show of strength and vibrancy since commencing commercial operations and promised that Embraer will continue to partner with Air Peace in its drive to interconnect Africa and beyond through the provision of peaceful connectivity with brand new airplanes.

Air Peace currently services 19 domestic routes, six regional routes and two international destinations, while it boasts of a varied fleet of 30 aircraft, the latest being four brand new 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2s.

