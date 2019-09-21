Brazil head coach Tite has named a 23-man squad for the Selecao’s international friendly match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria billed to hold on October 13 at the National Stadium, Singapore, Completesports.com reports.

Top on the list is Paris Saint-Germain of France forward, Neymar: Liverpool star, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus who plays for Manchester City in the English Premier League and Bayern Munich midfielder, Phlippe Coutinho.

Other big names listed by Tite are highly rated defenders; Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro and Danillo.

Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho, Casemiro who plays for Real Madrid and Barcelona’s Arthur are also part of the squad.

Number one goalkeeper, Alisson Becker who is still recuperating from anninjiry he picked up while in action for Liverpool misses out with Manchester City goalie, Ederson, Weverton and Santos the three goal tenders in the squad.

The game against the Super Eagles will be the first meeting between both side’s since 2003. The Selecao defeated the West Africans 3-0 in a friendly at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja in 2003.

The five-time world champions will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal three days earlier before the clash with the Super Eagles.

Tite’s 23-Man Brazil Squad For Senegal, Super Eagles Clash

Goalkeepers:

Ederson, Waverton, Santos

Defenders:

Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Danillo, Dani Alves, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Rodrigo Ciao

Midfielders:

Casemiro, Fabinho, Phillipe Coutinho, Arthur, Lucas Paqueta, Matheus Henrique

Forwards:

Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Everton, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Barbosa