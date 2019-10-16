Emma Njoku

Coach of Sao Paulo youth team, Marcos Vizolli, has advised coach Manu Garba to work on the Golden Eaglets’ goalscoring abilities if the Nigerian team hopes to go far in the upcoming FIFA World U17 Championships in Brazil.

The Brazilian club youth team, on Monday evening, handed a 2-1 defeat to the Nigerian team despite the fact that the Eaglets dominated possession and created several notable chances.

The Nigerian team was the better side for most part of the game, but could only convert a penalty through Olakunle Olusegun in the 70th minute for a consolation goal.

”It was a really good game, Nigeria tried to dominate the midfield, they tried to score, but they couldn’t; they missed four times in the first half,” ANS quotes coach Marcos Vizolli.

”In the second half, Nigeria was better, they dominated much better the game and tried to work a lot with the wingers, but they couldn’t score another goal.’”

Vizolli also faulted the Golden Eaglets’ midfield for losing the ball which resulted in the second goal for his team.

“They conceded in the second half because the midfield lost the ball. The result is not so important, the importance is the level and the intensity of the game which will prepare them for the World Cup.”