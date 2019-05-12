The Brazilian Basketball Confederation (CBB, for its Portuguese acronym) seeks to bolster its national teams in 3×3 and is preparing their men’s teams for the World Cups in the senior and U-18 categories. 3×3 has notably increased its popularity in Brazil, which is why CBB is fostering the development of both the men’s and the women’s national teams, so that they can get as far as they can in their training, as in the qualifiers and the World Cups that will take place this year.

Expectation abounds during the practices of the men’s 3×3 teams, which started on April 26 at ESEFEX, in Rio de Janeiro. Coach Douglas Lorite, with the senior team; and Luca Carvalho, with the U-18, held several sessions to try-out many players and define who will represent Brazil in this year’s World Cups.

Coach Lorite defined the players that will go for the glory in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from June 18 to 23.

They are: Felipe Oscar de Camargo (Campinas 3×3), Jonatas Júlio de Mello (Campinas 3×3), William Weihermann (São Paulo DC) and Jefferson Froehlich Socas (São Paulo DC). Luiz Felipe Soriani (São Paulo DC) and Ulisses Ferreira de Lima (Rio Preto 3×3) are listed as substitutes.

“We chose the athletes based on tactical reasons, because the eight players were on the same level and it was difficult to define the four. I talked a lot with Luca Carvalho (Technical Assistant, and coach of the U-18 team) and we chose based on our opponents, and we defined our substitutes like that as well,” said Lorite.