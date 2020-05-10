The government, media, civil society organisations and other intervention agencies have been telling Nigerians to avoid touching MEN (mouth, eyes and nose), prevent infection with virus, which causes Coronavirus. Nigerians have also been advised to wear masks to cover their mouths and noses. But these unrepentant fashion offenders adamantly refused to wear face masks. They even left vital parts of their anatomy open as is to say, “We dare COVID-19.” To protect responsible persons in the society, they have been appropriately sanctioned.