From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Association of Master Bakers, Caterers of Nigeria has threatened to down tools over high cost of production.

Its chairman, Osmond Nkeoma, during a press conference in Owerri, yesterday, expressed fears that if the association continues production, cost of bread will no longer be affordable to the common man. He particularly noted that prices of diesel, vegetable oil and sugar have gone beyond the reach of the bakers.

“We are particularly worried about the prices of diesel, vegetable oil and sugar, there is nothing we can do without these products.

“Diesel now sell for N600 and above a litre, a bag of sugar we used to buy for N20,500 now sells for N25,000, price of vegetable oil has jumped from N26,000 to N35,000,” he said.

Nkeoma appealed to the Federal Government to urgently intervene before the association eventually carry out its threat.