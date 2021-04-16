After being premiered amidst glitz and glamour at iMax Cinema, Lekki, Lagos last Saturday, Biodun Stephen’s much-awaited movie, Breaded Life will hit the cinemas nationwide today.

Though, a leading figure in the faith-based movie genre, Stephen’s latest effort, Breaded Life is a remarkable inspirational and comic thriller that evokes a mixed feeling of laughter, pity and tension.

Co-produced by Biodun Stephen, Tara Ajibulu and Kayode Sowade, the movie narrates the story of an irresponsible young man, who wakes up to find no one can recognize him except a local bread seller.

Breaded Life parades a stellar cast that includes Tina Mba, Amuda Eko, Funny Bone, Jide Kosoko, Lizzy Jay, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Tomiwa Sage and Karen Spikes. It also features MC Lively, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolanle Ninalowo and Adedimeji Lateef.

According to Stephen, who wrote and directed the film, Breaded Life is a true-life story inspired by the experiences of people around her. “The movie is a true-life story. It was inspired by the experiences of people around me. So, people should look forward to be entertained, captivated, learn and have a good time,” she told TS Weekend.

Stephen also confirmed that the film is a spin-off of 2016 romantic comedy, Picture Perfect. “After Picture Perfect, people wanted a sequel but I was afraid; will it be as good? So, I wrote Breaded Life as a sequel that will feature some characters from Picture Perfect.”

Indeed, Stephen scores a bull’s eye in the movie plot, with several twists that drag the audience’s emotions high, with much comic relief to calm the nerves.

“There was a natural sync in script interpretation and sense of humour in characterisation that makes the actions real, thus depicting real life scenarios in the minds of the audience. If you are a lover of the popular Agege bread or you’ve heard tales of the sumptuous loaf, then get ready for the movie to fill your mouth with a satirical depiction of breaded life in that hood,” a critic says.