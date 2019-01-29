Presidential candidate of People’s Trust (PT) in the February 16 election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called on the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee and the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) to intervene and amicably resolve the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

Olawepo-Hashim made the call against the backdrop of the alleged combative and intransigent position taken by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PT candidate said the president acted on a black market ex-parte order procured at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), to have suspended Onnoghen and appointed Justice Tanko Mohammed as acting CJN.

While speaking in Abuja, yesterday, the PT candidate reminded Nigerians that all presidential candidates, including president Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were made to sign a pact, which, among others, was to ensure peace before and after the election.

He, however, regretted that the suspension of the CJN, barely three weeks to the election, and the hasty manner in which the Acting CJN, Justice Tanko swore in judges of election tribunals, “have compromised the credibility of the electoral process and, thus, capable of undermining peace and stability during and after the election.”

He said now is the time for the Abubakar committee, which comprises eminent Nigerians, to swing into action and find a peaceful solution to imminent political and constitutional crises.

While insisting that the suspension of Onnoghen negated the laws of Nigeria and, therefore, an indication that the country had fallen into dictatorship, Olaepo-Hashim urged the Acting CJN to step aside since his appointment didnot follow due process.

“Such an appointment must be done on the recommendation of the NJC, which was not the case in the appointment of Justice Tanko,” he said.