By Gilbert Ekezie and Vera Wisdom- Bassey

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Adewale Martins has said that breaking up Nigeria would not solve the country’s present problems, noting that good governance, equity and fairness on the side of the Federal Government would do the trick.

Martins, who spoke at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos Island on Thursday, stressed that Nigeria will be stronger and better as one indivisible country, adding that agitations by various sections would not arise if the federal government is living up to expectations.

According to him, there was a time in the country that people were not talking about secession or having new nations from Nigeria, but due to inequity and unfair treatment by the government, they become powerless and lost hope.

He said: “I believe that what brought about the agitations for Nigeria to break is the inequity we find in the system. People are feeling powerless and unsafe in the country and believe that it is better they start new nations. In a nation where parts are completely left out, not given sense of belonging, people’s lives are insecure many are hungry and tired of the system, certainly such elements of agitations will arise.”

Martins called on the Federal Government to look at what precipitated the people asking for their own nations and tackle them without delay so that the people will be happy to see Nigeria as their own.

The Archbishop said the rampant cases of kidnapping of school children in Nigeria are very bad development that needs an urgent attention and solution.

He expressed optimism that the newly appointed security chiefs would work out new strategies and be proactive enough to ensure that school children in the country are protected, especially, while in their various schools.

The cleric charged about 400 priests who renewed their vows to reflect upon being faithful to God, the church and ensure that they remain priests, not only in the external, but also in their private hearts and thoughts.