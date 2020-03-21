The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 10 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, according to the health authority’s latest update.

Of the 10 new cases, the NCDC says, three are from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, and seven are from Lagos.

Nine of the 10 cases are said to have travel history outside Nigeria in the last week, the NCDC confirms in its report. The 10th case is a close contact of a confirmed case.

This brings the total number of novel Coronavirus cases detected in Nigeria to 22. Of the twenty-two confirmed, 2 cases have been discharged.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, in a statement signed by Minister of Health Dr E Osagie Ehanire on Saturday, all ten new cases are Nigerian nationals, “9 of them have travel history to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.”

The three cases reported in the FCT, according to the statement, are being treated “at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, while the 7 new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.”

All ten cases are said to have “mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.”

There have been no reported deaths from all detected cases of the novel Coronavirus in Nigeria ever since the index case was detected in the country in late February. The first case, an Italian expat, has since been discharged after successfully undergoing treatment.

The statement from the ministry further indicated that:

“Contact tracing is ongoing to identify all persons who have been in contact with the new confirmed cases. The Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health has heightened screening at all air, land and sea points of entry into Nigeria and adapted the protocols to reflect the travel guidance issued by the Presidential Task Force on the Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) supported by partners continues to coordinate response activities and strengthen preparedness capacity across states nationwide. An intensive national risk communications campaign is ongoing to inform Nigerians about COVID-19. The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) working closely with states and the Presidential Task Force on the Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to review response activities and institute measures to protect the health of Nigerians.”

The health minister noted that it is important that “Nigerians strictly adhere to social distancing and other necessary precautions in place. These measures include taking the following precautions below to protect yourself and your family:

i. Wash hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser if no water and soap are available

ii. Social distancing is crucial to reducing the spread of COVID-19 through;

▪ Use of no-touch greetings

▪ Maintaining at least 2 metres (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing

▪ Staying home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Immediately call NCDC’s 24/7 toll-free number 0800 9700 0010. Do not self-medicate

▪ Avoiding or postponing events with large gatherings of people including schools, workplaces, places of worship, crowded supermarkets and pharmacies, social and sporting events

iii. Persons with a persistent cough or sneezing should stay at home until they recover

iv. Make sure you and people around you observe hand and respiratory hygiene by:

▪ Covering your nose with tissue when sneezing or coughing. Immediately dispose of tissue in a covered bin and wash your hands with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based sanitiser if no water and soap is available

▪ Coughing or sneezing into the sleeve of your bent elbow if no tissue is available

v. Avoid all non-essential travel to all countries.”

He assured that “the Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will maintain a real-time update on new cases through the website: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng. We will continue to provide updates as and when they become available. The Federal Ministry of Health reiterates its commitment to ensure the control of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.”