The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 10 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, according to the health authority’s latest update.

Of the 10 new cases, the NCDC says, three are from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, and seven are from Lagos.

Nine of the 10 cases are said to have travel history outside Nigeria in the last week, the NCDC confirms in its report. The 10th case is a close contact of a confirmed case.

This brings the total number of novel Coronavirus cases detected in Nigeria to 22.

