Moshood Adebayo

No fewer than 10 members of staff of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have tested positive to COVID-19.

However, Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Dr. Ibijoke, are in good condition of health as they have tested negative twice consecutively.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, in his official social media handle today urged residents to, continue to adhere strictly to the preventive measures outlined by medical officials in the state.

Abayomi reiterated the need for Lagos residents to continue using face masks “so as to flatten Coronavirus curve in the state”

“I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke, have consistently tested negative to the virus following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19. On behalf of Lagos State Government, therefore implore you all to continue to embrace the use of a face masks and observe all precautionary measures.

“Aside this, residents should also ensure that they engage in physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene. All directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in force,” he stated.