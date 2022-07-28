From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Reports reaching Daily Sun, has confirmed that soldiers of 102 Guards Battalion are currently under attack by terrorists.

The battalion under the Guards Brigade, located along the Abuja/Kaduna expressway was said to have come under heavy attack by the terrorists group at about few minutes to nine o’clock.

Already the Nigerian Army has sent a reinforcement to support the troops in the barracks.

Daily Sun gathered that all the barracks in the FCT are on red alert as the authorities have sounded the bugle for soldiers to fall in.

