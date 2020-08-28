There is panic in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos as a helicopter has reportedly crashed into a building.

The incident occurred at about 12. 17pm, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos.

LASEMA’s spokesperson, Boss Nosa Okunbor, just confirmed the incident and said that the agency’s team has arrived the scene

The Acting Coordinator of Lagos Territorial Office of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, told Daily Sun that two persons have been confirmed dead while one was rescued alive.