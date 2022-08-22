Disaster visited residents of the Ladi-Lak area in Bariga, Lagos Sunday night as scaffolds bearing a water tank, collapse on a bungalow destroying the building and killing two children.

Spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye said the incident occurred at Adeleye Street, Ladi-Lak in the Bariga area of Yaba, Lagos.

Three adult males who sustained injuries have been hospitalised.

Also Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, permanent secretary in the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the agency received a distress at about 9:46pm yesterday that a water tank scaffolding of a two-storey building had collapsed on a bungalow beside it. The impact led to the collapse of two rooms in the bungalow.

At press time, rescue efforts by a combined team of NEMA, LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and LASBCA responders were ongoing.