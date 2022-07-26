From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Two officers of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army who were ambushed by terrorists on Sunday, in Abuja have been confirmed dead.

The officers names withheld in the ranks of Captains were said to have died from gun shot injuries they sustained during the attack on their convoy while on patrol of Bwari General area by the terrorists.

One of the officers it was gathered was a Regular Combatant Officer, while the other was a Direct Short Service Commission Officer.

Daily Sun, gathered that already, the Guards Brigade authorities have contacted the families of the deceased officers to break the sad news of their passing.

The incident has thrown the entire Guards Brigade family into a mourning mood.

The attack and killings of its soldiers not withstanding, the brigade had deployed massively to surrounding hills and forests to track the killers.

Daily Sun gathered that the soldiers who are in the bush have made tremendous progress with the onslaught of several terrorists, bandits and other criminals hibernating within the FCT and surrounding Niger state.

Details later…