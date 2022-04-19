From Paul Orude Bauchi

Tragedy has occurred in Bauchi State as no fewer than 20 persons were burnt to death in a fatal road accident on Tuesday in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Bauchi command, the accident happened at Huturu village along Bauchi-Kano raod

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Acdullahi disclosed that the accident was caused by speed violation

According to the FRSC boss, 20 persons were burnt to death on the spot in the accident which happened at about 11:30 am while one of the drivers survived.

According to him, the accident involved two vehicles – with mini bus Sharon vehicle with registration number no: 1. SHD 184 YU and Gold 3 Volkswagen with vehicle not registration number.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

All 20 occupants of the two vehicles were burnt to death while oe person survived with serious burns

Out the deceased include 11 males, five females and four children

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Daily Sun reports that the injured victim has been taken to Kafin Madaki General hospital for treatment and the burnt corpses were buried at huturu village.

The rescue operation was carried out by FRSC with support from both the state and airport fire services.