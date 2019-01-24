Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A registered political party, Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) has asked the Federal High Court to issue an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use and rely upon its 2019 regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

While equally urging the Abuja division of the court to hold that INEC competently issued the said guidelines in line with its statutory powers, the party further prayed the court for a declaration that the electoral body is under obligation to enforce and apply the said guidelines for the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

