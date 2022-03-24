From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Obi made the declaration during a brief meeting with Anambra State traditional rulers held inside Government House, Awka.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The ex-governor, who was the 2019 vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that his desire to repair Nigeria and bring it back to economic progress was strong and that he would give the job his best if given the mandate to serve.

He promised also to unify the country, restore security and ensure economic growth.

Details later…