From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared to run for the Presidency come 2023, saying that he is the most qualified, having saved alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, who he describes as a true Nigerian patriot, in the last seven years.

According to him, he has garnered enough experiences having served the government in several capacities, and have, at the direction of Mr. President, represented the country in sensitive high level international engagements, as well as been to practically all local governments in Nigeria.

He said if given the opportunity to fly the flag of All Progressive Congress (APC), he will complete what the Buhari’s administration has started, one of which is to radically transforming the security and intelligence architecture.

Osinbajo said, “I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and it’s great peoples.

“Which is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started, radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture;

*Completing the reform of our justice system focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel, ensuring justice for all and the observance of rule of law,

*rapidly advancing our infrastructure development, especially power, roads, railways and broadband connectivity;

*providing an excellent environment for businesses to thrive;